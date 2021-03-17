Tiger Woods Back at Home, Recovering From Injuries After Car Crash

Tiger Woods is back at his South Florida home as he continues to recover from the multiple injuries he sustained in a horrific single-car crash. The golfing legend announced the news on Twitter in a statement that also acknowledged staff at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, which is where he was rushed after swerving off a Southern California road and rolling down a steep hillside.

"I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks," the statement read. "Thank you to all the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough."

Woods added that he would be "recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

The 45-year-old suffered multiple fractures in the crash. Harbor-UCLA Medical Center chief medical officer Anish Mahajan detailed the extent of Woods' injuries in a statement posted to the golfer's Twitter account.

"Mr Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center," said Dr Mahajan said. "Comminuted open fractures affecting the upper and lower of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilised with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling."

Earlier this month fellow PGA Tour players including Tony Finau, Rory McIlroy, Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Reed donned Woods' trademark red and black colors in the final round of the World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession in Bradenton, Fla., in support of the professional athlete.

Thomas further expressed his support for Woods following his win of the Players Championship on Sunday,

"I was replaying what he told me a lot in my head," he said, according to ESPN. "He likes to give me a lot of grief, especially when he's not here, and calling him, like Bryson said. ... We're all pulling for him. And I'm so glad to hear everything has been going well with him."