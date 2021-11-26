Tiffany Addresses 'Meltdown' on Stage After Swearing at Concertgoers

Tiffany has apologized to fans after losing her cool during a trainwreck performance in Florida on Sunday, explaining that she had a "panic attack" on stage.

The '80s pop star made headlines earlier this week after video emerged showing her struggling through her 1987 smash "I Think We’re Alone Now" at a show in Melbourne. In parts of the song, she is heard going off-key and skipping through lyrics. She then stops and addresses the audience.

"F**k you guys!" Tiffany says. "This is my hit! I’m gonna sing it right!"

On Wednesday, the former teen idol took to Instagram to explain that she began to panic after losing her voice.

"I had no clue I had a vocal problem. I’m not sick. I got up there, and it just wasn’t there, and it literally freaked me out," Tiffany stated.

"I panicked. It’s not often I lose my voice. I got up there and just absolutely had a panic attack. I had a meltdown," she explained.

Tiffany then apologized to fans for her onstage antics, saying it was not how she would usually act.

"I want to say thank you to everybody who was at the show. I love you guys, and I’m sorry for any off-color things that I said. It’s definitely not the norm for me," she continued before going on to thank fans who expressed concern following the performance.

"I don’t want to get all cry … I’m vulnerable, and I’m human. I just had no idea that my voice wasn’t gonna show up that day, until the very moment," the singer said. "I’ve just been horrified the last couple of days because I’ve just not been in that situation."

Tiffany's video was met with a flood of support from fans.

"One bad show out of how many fantastic ones? No sweat. Your true fans are here for you," one follower wrote.

"I love you Tiffany you have always been my favorite singer since 1987 and you Always sing Beautifully," another replied.

"Love you SO much @tiffany_tunes We love you, support you, and stand by you! Forever a fan," a third added.