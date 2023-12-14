×
Tags: tiffany haddish | dui | los angeles

Tiffany Haddish Faces Misdemeanor Charges in LA DUI Case

By    |   Thursday, 14 December 2023 11:10 AM EST

Tiffany Haddish is facing two misdemeanors in a Los Angeles DUI case. 

The comedian, 44, was arrested during the early hours of Nov. 24 by Beverly Hills police under suspicion of driving under the influence after they received a report of a woman asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle still running in the middle of Beverly Drive.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office confirmed Wednesday to People that Haddish was charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol and a misdemeanor count of driving with .08% blood alcohol content. Her arraignment and plea is scheduled for Dec. 22.

Haddish addressed the situation hours after being apprehended during a stand-up comedy show at the Laugh Factory in Long Beach, California.

When asked what happened "last night," Haddish jokingly replied, "I had prayed to God to send me a man with a job, career, preferably in a uniform, and I answered my prayers," according to audio obtained by TMZ from an audience member.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight days after her arrest, Haddish assured, "This will never happen again."

Haddish explained that her Tesla parked itself while she was dozing off but ended up obstructing a section of the street.

"I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries," she noted.

Haddish added that she's feeling positive after the arrest and praised the Beverly Hills Police Department for their professionalism and the way they handled the incident.

This is the second DUI arrest for Haddish, the first being in January 2022, when she was taken into custody in Atlanta after police found her sleeping behind the wheel. She faced charges of DUI and improper stopping on a roadway and was released after posting a $1,666 bond.

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Thursday, 14 December 2023 11:10 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

