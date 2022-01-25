Tiffany Haddish on Her DUI: 'We're Going to Work It Out'

Tiffany Haddish is speaking truthfully about her recent run-in with the law.

All eyes were on the comedian and actress earlier this month after reports emerged that she had been arrested for DUI after police received a call about a woman asleep behind the wheel in the early hours of the morning. Haddish addressed the incident, during an appearance on Monday's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"I've been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man," she said, according to Fox News. "God went ahead and sent me four in a uniform. I was not expecting that at all."

Haddish explained that she has enlisted the help of "a really great lawyer" and they were "going to work it out."

"I've gotta get my asking of things to God a little better," she quipped.

During the interview, Haddish also opened up to Fallon about the recent losses she had experienced in her life. In the days leading up to the arrest her friend Bob Saget, who she described as a "big mentor," a "big brother" and a "father figure," died.

"He was the first white man to ever tell me, 'Just be yourself. Just be who you are, Tiffany, don't worry about nothing, just be you,'" she recalled. "That was huge for me."

The second blow came when Haddish's grandmother died.

"She saved my life," she said. "That's my heart. She was like my soulmate. So that's been really hard to process all this grief."

Earlier this month Haddish spoke with Entertainment Tonight, saying that her personal life "was in shambles."

"This year, you know, people are like, 'Happy New Year.' I'm like, no, neutral new year. I'm gonna be neutral in the year. I'm very emotional," Haddish said.

"I've been crying a lot 'cause it's — that's my heart. My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, those, they were my rocks, you know, they had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, I'm sure I got them in the spiritual."

Rather than give in to her feelings however, Haddish told Fallon she was going to use her experiences for her next special, which she said was going to be about grief.

"It's gonna be hilarious," she said. "Figuring out how to process it – kids get to cry whenever they want to, wherever they want to – as an adult, you can't do that. You can't just cry at work like that, they send you home. I need my money."