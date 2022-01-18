Tiffany Haddish Arrested for DUI

Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Peachtree City Police Department said in a statement to CNN. Police officers responding to a 911 call regarding a driver asleep at the wheel on a roadway "observed a vehicle matching the description and ultimately conducted a traffic stop as the vehicle pulled into the yard of a residence," according to the statement.

Haddish was arrested for DUI and transported to Fayette County Jail without incident, officials said. She was released after paying a $1,666 bond, Vibe reported.

The past few months have been rocky for Haddish, whose mentor and fellow comedian Bob Saget, as well as close friend Carl Craig, both died along with her dog of 13 years, CNN noted. Furthermore, in November, Haddish and rapper Common split after a yearlong relationship. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the "Girls Trip" star said her personal life "is in shambles."

"This year, you know, people are like, 'Happy New Year.' I'm like, no, neutral new year. I'm gonna be neutral in the year. I'm very emotional," Haddish said of the losses she had experienced.

"I've been crying a lot 'cause it's — that's my heart. My dog was my heart, and the other people who passed, you know, those, they were my rocks, you know, they had my back. I mean, they taught me a lot, so I lost the physical, I'm sure I got them in the spiritual."

Shortly after Saget's death, Haddish took to social media to post a heartfelt tribute.

"@bobsaget I am going to miss you so much," she wrote in an Instagram post. "You have brought so much joy to this planet. You were one of my 1st Great teachers. You always made me feel safe and worthy. You always made me laugh. Now you make God and all the Angels laugh I Love you forever!