'80s Pop Star Tiffany Swears at Concertgoers

Tiffany battled to keep her performance frustrations under control during a performance Sunday night in Melbourne, Florida.

The 1980s pop star swore at members of the audience after struggling to sing through her hit single "I Think We're Alone Now." In video made available by TMZ, listeners can hear Tiffany's voice going hoarse as she skips through lyrics during parts of the song and goes off-key during other sections. She then stops singing and addresses members of the audience.

"F**k you, guys," she says. "This is my hit! I'm gonna sing it right!"

Fans were alarmed by the performance and took to TMZ's YouTube channel to air their concerns.

"Sometimes it's hard to know when to quit," one wrote. "There are countless musical artists that just can't cut it anymore, but they haven't realized it yet. I'm aware that Tiffany is part of the 'nostalgia circuit.' But when you're drunk and/or strung out, and your singing is so bad that it's painful to listen to, it's time to put down the mic and go home.

"This saddens me immensely," another wrote. "When I think of her ... and the happy times that surrounded hearing her music in the day ... I wish I hadn't viewed this ... Hope things turn back around for her."

"OMG, I'm shocked and saddened," a third commented. "After watching this trainwreck I immediately watched her 1987 official video so I could remember her during better times. She was so amazing and dynamic on stage. Such a shame!"

"I Think We're Alone Now" was Tiffany's biggest hit. The song, which is a cover of the Tommy James & the Shondells song, was released in 1987 and shot the singer to fame. She reignited her career in 2019 when she headlined a U.S. tour after performing 55 shows in 53 cities for the "Mixtape Tour" alongside Debbie Gibson, according to Fox News.

"I never get tired of performing 'I Think We're Alone Now,'" she told the outlet at the time. "I was an 8-year-old girl twirling around in her bedroom in Norwalk, California, wanting to be a singer. And it happened. And 'I Think We're Alone Now' led me to success around the world."