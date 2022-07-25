Ticketmaster Defends Springsteen Concert Prices

Ticketmaster has responded to the backlash it received over what many have seen as shocking Bruce Springsteen's concert prices.

Fans hoping to see Springsteen performing alongside the E Street Band in the United States in 2023 were floored when tickets for the upcoming concerts went on sale last week, with prices reaching as high as $5,000. This, the Independent reported, was part of the ticket-selling site's "dynamic pricing" in which prices for certain "platinum tickets" placed throughout each venue increase with demand.

The outcry prompted Ticketmaster on Sunday to release statistics about costs and percentages for the dates that went on sale. The tickets that reached up to $5,000 only represented 11.2% of the overall tickets sold, with the remaining 88.2% of tickets being sold at fixed prices ranging from $59.50 to $399 before service fees, according to Variety.

Further breaking down the statistics, Ticketmaster said the average price of all tickets sold so far is $262. It pointed out that 56% of tickets are being sold for under $200 face value, with 18% sold under $99, 27% sold for between $100-150, and 11% sold for between $150-200. Meanwhile, Ticketmaster noted that only 1.3% of total tickets so far have sold for more than $1,000.

"Prices and formats are consistent with industry standards for top performers," the company said in a statement to Variety.

Bill Pascrell, D-N.J., called for Ticketmaster to adjust its policies.

"When Yogi Berra said it's déjà vu all over again, he could have easily been talking about Ticketmaster and another unwelcome surprise for Springsteen fans," said Pascrell in a statement, according to Asbury Park Press.

"After the long hiatus, we are all excited that Bruce is going back on tour," Pascrell said. "But Americans have the right to enjoy some live entertainment without getting ripped off. Ticketmaster sees popular events as an opportunity to soak regular Americans. My colleagues and I are hearing from irate customers who are fed up, and the New Jersey and New York dates aren't even on sale yet."

Pascrell in 2009 introduced the BOSS act — "Better Oversight of Secondary Sales and Accountability in Concert Ticketing" — and while it has not been passed, it would bring "much needed transparency to sale, pricing, and distribution of live event tickets."

"I have been working closely with my colleagues and stakeholders on revising our legislation and expect to reintroduce the improved bill shortly," Pascrell said.