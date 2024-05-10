Broadway Stage Manager Dies After Being Struck by Train

Renowned Broadway stage manager Thomas J. Gates died after he was struck by a New Jersey Transit train bound for New York City. He was 51.

Gates' death was confirmed by NorthJersey.com, which reported that he died at the South Orange Station in New Jersey at 9:12 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Sixty customers and crew were onboard the train when it fatally struck Gates. No injuries were reported.

Gates served as the production stage manager of the Tony-nominated musical "Illinoise," which debuted at the St. James Theatre two weeks prior.

"Thom was the center of Illinoise on Broadway, a beloved friend and collaborator. We are devasted for his husband Rick, another member of the Illinoise community," the production wrote in a statement on X. "These two amazing human beings led our company on our journey since the beginning. We dedicate the run of Illinoise to Thom and his loving memory."

Grammy-winning musician and actress Sara Bareilles, who worked with Gates on "Waitress" in 2021, also shared a tribute on social media.

"He was gentle. He was funny, usually without meaning to be. He was soft spoken. Reliable. Generous. Loving. Compassionate," Bareilles wrote.

"Tired and overworked, but I never heard him complain," Bareilles continued. "He was the first one In and the last one out. He has been a stage manager for many shows over the years, and taken care of countless others … but he's the only one I made my first show with who took care of me.

"Today is unspeakably tragic for many reasons - I can't even put words to it. Thom Gates will be missed and loved. I hope he knew that."

Throughout his 22-year career, Gates worked on 11 productions on Broadway, according to the New York Post.

"Illinoise" is a dance musical based on Sufjan Stevens' 2005 album of the same name. Directed and choreographed by Justin Peck and featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury, the production gained acclaim as an off-Broadway play at Manhattan's Park Avenue Armory. It recently moved to the St. James Theatre on April 24 and is set to run until Aug. 10.