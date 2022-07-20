Man Dead After Escalator Fall at The Weeknd's Philadelphia Show

A man has died after falling from an escalator rail while attending The Weeknd's show in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department confirmed the incident to the New York Post, which noted in a report Wednesday that the 32-year-old concertgoer suffered head trauma after he plunged 40 feet at Lincoln Financial Field on July 14.

The man was rushed to the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital just after 11 p.m. and pronounced dead a few minutes after midnight, officials said. Police conducting an investigation told The Post that the fall appears to have been accidental.

The incident likely took place after the concert was over and while people were leaving the venue, added Bob Lange, senior vice president of communications for the Philadelphia Eagles football team, which operates Lincoln.

The show marked the first stop on The Weeknd's "After Hours Til Dawn" tour, which was originally set to start at the Rogers Centre in Toronto but was postponed due to a Rogers power outage.

And while the Philadelphia show has been tainted by reports of the concertgoer's death, it proved to have happier highlights for fans including a 6-year-old boy named Phoenix Prince, who was flown out by The Weeknd after being disappointed by the previous show's cancellation.

Phoenix drew the megastar's attention after a photo of him standing outside the Rogers Centre went viral.

"We had a breakdown moment. He got upset over the fact the show was postponed and somebody captured a picture," Prince's father Blake told CBC.

"Phoenix has been a fan of The Weeknd since he started hearing his music like two or three years ago," Blake added.

In response, The Weeknd and his team gave Phoenix the full VIP treatment. The highlight of the night for the boy was meeting his idol and getting his autograph.

"I wouldn't be able to put this last week into words if I tried," Blake later wrote in an Instagram post featuring a photo of Phoenix with The Weeknd. "We are forever grateful for this moment. We are beyond thankful to Abel and his beautiful crew for their friendship, hospitality, generosity and for spending day with Phoenix and I. He will cherish this experience forever. Thank you a million times over."