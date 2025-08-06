'The Walking Dead' Actor Kelley Mack Dies at 33

Kelley Mack, best known for her role as the Hilltop Colony resident Addy on the 9th season of "The Walking Dead" in 2018-19, died at age 33.

The actor died after a battle with glioma of the central nervous system, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Mack's family confirmed that the actor died Saturday in a statement to Instagram.

"Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go," they wrote.

In addition to her role in "The Walking Dead," Mack's acting credits include appearances on Fox's "9-1-1" in 2019 and NBC's "Chicago Med" in 2022, along with a wide range of commercial work. She was featured in ads for Dr Pepper's fictional Fansville, Ross Stores, Budweiser, Eli Lilly, Dairy Queen, Chick-fil-A, and even appeared alongside her mother in a Rakuten campaign.

In addition to on-screen roles, Mack lent her voice as a match for Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy in the Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018) and reprised the character for a 2024 Hyundai Ioniq commercial.

Her film work included roles in "Broadcast Signal Intrusion" (2021) and "Delicate Arch" (2024). She also served as an actor and executive producer for "Universal" (2025), which has yet to be released.

Born July 10, 1992, in Cincinnati, Ohio, Mack grew up across several states and discovered her passion for storytelling after receiving a video camera as a child. She appeared in commercials at a young age before going on to earn recognition from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts for her role in "The Elephant Garden" (2008).

She later graduated from Hinsdale Central High School and Chapman University's Dodge College of Film. Alongside her mother, she co-wrote several feature scripts, including "On the Black," inspired by her grandparents' college days.

"Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies," her family wrote. "She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express."