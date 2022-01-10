'The View' Co-Host Ana Navarro Tests Positive for COVID

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro is the latest TV personality to test positive for COVID-19.

Navarro shared the news with her colleagues during a remote episode of the show. Her announcement comes several days after co-host Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I am now positive for COVID," explained Navarro, who is vaccinated.

"I’m feeling no symptoms; I’m feeling pretty good so far. I hope this stays. I did what the CDC recommended — the minute I felt a little bit of a tickle in my throat, I assumed I had it. I’ve been isolating with my dog and my box of Kleenex. I’m doing pretty good, so I hope that people stay safe and follow the CDC guidelines."

Navarro provided an update on Twitter over the weekend expressing her gratitude towards the medical community.

"On Day 3 of COVID isolation. Trudging through it," she wrote. "Feeling so much appreciation and gratitude for all the scientists and medical researchers who worked on developing the vaccines and treatments we have today, that are making this more manageable and less lethal for most of us."

In September last year, Navarro and fellow co-host Sunny Hostin caused a stir when they both tested positive for COVID-19 and were abruptly pulled from the show in advance of a guest appearance by Vice President Kamala Harris. Joy Behar revealed the news during the live broadcast.

"OK, so, for those of you who are just tuning in, we're both sitting here now because Ana and Sunny at the last minute we realized that they tested positive for COVID. They've been taken off the show," Behar said, according to NBC News.

After the first test came back positive, Hostin and Navarro took a rapid test and a PCR test, which both came back negative. It was confirmed that their initial positive test results were false. Harris meanwhile still appeared on the show remotely from a different studio inside the ABC building.