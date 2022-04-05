WWE Legend The Undertaker Credits Wife for Restoring His Faith

Professional wrestling legend The Undertaker opened up about how his faith was restored during his WWE Hall of Fame induction speech.

Speaking to the crowd at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Friday night after walking out to a 10-minute standing ovation, the wrestling star, real name Mark Calaway, credited his wife, former wrestler Michelle McCool, for leading him back to Jesus.

"I think the greatest thing that you’ve ever done for me though is restore my relationship with my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ," he said.

Calaway previously shared details of how McCool helped to restore his faith, saying during an interview at the C3 Christian Conference that although he had always believed in God, he didn't lead his life that way.

"I lived a pretty excessive lifestyle and I wasn’t living my life for God," he said, according to CBN.

Everything changed when McCool asked him to join her in attending Lake Hills Church in Austin, Texas. At first he was reluctant but eventually gave in.

"I was thinking the pastor's going to see me and he's going to throw fire and brimstone right at me ... and it wasn't nothing like that," Calaway said.

"I found myself being kind of tense and pensive to kind of leaning in and like, wow this is pretty cool. And that started my journey back to leading my life the way I should."

Calaway said ultimately it was his wife who helped him find a greater purpose in life.

"She wanted me to be the man that I could be and that has nothing to do with being The Undertaker. It was the start of me and my journey and realizing there was a whole other part to life that I was missing out on," he said.

"I'm not perfect. I'm still in my process," he added. "I'm getting there but I spend a lot more time these days reading my Bible."