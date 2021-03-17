'The Talk' Hiatus Extended

"The Talk" has extended its hiatus as CBS further investigates the heated exchange between co-hosts Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood last week and, in particular, comments made by Osbourne. A CBS spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that there would be no new episodes of the show until next week.

"CBS is committed to a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace across all of our productions. We’re also very mindful of the important concerns expressed and discussions taking place regarding events on 'The Talk,'" the spokesperson said.

"This includes a process where all voices are heard, claims are investigated, and appropriate action is taken where necessary. The show will extend its production hiatus until next Tuesday as we continue to review these issues."

The news comes after last Wednesday's episode in which Osbourne defended her friend Piers Morgan following his comments criticizing Meghan Markle’s comments during her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Underwood said that "while you are standing by your friend, it appears that you are giving validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist.”

Osbourne responded by saying that "I feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair, because I have a friend who many people think is racist, so that makes me a racist."

After the show, Osbourne posted an apology on Twitter to "anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused, or let down by what I said."

Since then she has faced other accusations including claims that she played a role in getting former "The Talk" co-host Holly Robinson Peete fired after saying she was "too ghetto."