Uncle Junior's Home From 'The Sopranos' Listed for Sale

The Newark, New Jersey, house that served as the on-screen home of "The Sopranos" mob boss "Uncle Junior," has hit the market, according to reports.

Located in Newark's upscale Forest Hills neighborhood, the four-bedroom home, which appeared on several occasions in the hit HBO series over the course of its run from 1999 to 2007, has been listed for $585,000, NJ.com reported.

The three-story, 4,792-square-foot home was purchased in 2019 but the current owners said the property was too big for them.

"It's a beautiful home and still has lots of its original features, like the hardwood floors," real estate agent Linda Alemar of Sky Realty Associates told the outlet.

Fans of "The Sopranos" will remember the house from Season Six's episode "Members Only." In one famous scene Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini, is seen digging in the yard looking for $40,000 that was buried by New Jersey mob chieftain Corrado John "Uncle Junior" Soprano Jr., (Dominic Chianese) years earlier after a robbery.

"I'm halfway to China. There's nothing here!" Tony snaps at Junior, who by that point is gripped by dementia.

Their heated exchange draws the attention of the neighbors, prompting Tony to play off what they were doing by pretending to look for moles chewing through the sprinklers.

The "for sale" listing describes the house, built in 1927, as a "lovely, well-kept home" that is located one block from Branch Brook Park and a 10-minute walk from a light rail station.

Inside, the house features chestnut woodwork, hardwood floors, 1920s Spanish revival light fixtures and French doors in the living room, family room and a home office, with a walk-in finished basement and summer kitchen.