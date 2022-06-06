'The Rock' Surprises Mom With New Home

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, known for giving extravagant gifts, has revealed that he bought a home for his mother, Ata Johnson.

"When I was a little boy, I hated when my mom would cry — these days, I’ll happily take her tears of joy," Johnson, 50, captioned a video on Instagram of his emotional mother walking through the house, which came as a surprise to her. Johnson said it took him and his team eight weeks to get the house ready and that everything inside is new.

"I’ve been lucky enough to have bought her a few homes over the years, but this one is special as she’s told me over and over these past few years, 'After a lifetime of traveling, I want this home to be my last. Thats my dream,' " Johnson said. "Mom, there’s no greater feeling than to make you happy — welcome home."

A separate video shows the family room of the house, where vintage ukuleles, as well as photos of Ata’s ancestors, were placed on the wall. Johnson said his mother had not seen these ancestors since she was a child growing up in Samoa.

"She misses her mom and dad. I miss them too," he captioned the video. "Thank you God for blessing me with a little bit of work ethic to make stuff like this happen. Enjoy your new home mom!!"

Last Christmas. Johnson and his daughters teamed up to give Ata a white Cadillac, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. In 2018 she was gifted with a golden ticket resembling those in the Willy Wonka films and a book informing her she would be getting a new home.

"We love you, Mom, and Merry Christmas," she read aloud, holding a framed photo of her and the former wrestler, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. "This Willy Wonka Golden Ticket is good for a brand-new home."