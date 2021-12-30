'The Rock' Rejects Vin Diesel's Plea to Join 'Fast & Furious 10'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has shut down all speculation that he may return to the "Fast & Furious" franchise for one last film despite an appeal from Vin Diesel.

In an interview with CNN published Wednesday, the actor revealed that he had privately informed Vin Diesel that he would not collaborate on "Fast 10."

"This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise," Johnson said.

"I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return," he continued. "I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem."

During the interview, Johnson also spoke about Diesel's attempts at offering him an olive branch on social media. The pair have been involved in a very public ongoing feud, but in November Diesel took to Instagram to plead with Johnson to help bring the "Fast & Furious" franchise to a close

"My little brother Dwayne ... the time has come," he wrote. "The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don’t send well wishes ... but the time has come. Legacy awaits."

Diesel went on to promise that he would "manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10!"

"I say this out of love," he continued, speaking directly to Johnson, "but you must show up. Do not leave the franchise idle; you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can’t be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny."

Johnson admitted to CNN that he was surprised by the post.

"Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it," he said.

"We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding," Johnson added. "My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible 'Fast & Furious' franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters."