'The Rock' Gifts Veteran With 'Personal Custom Truck'

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson moved Navy vet Oscar Rodriguez to tears when he handed him the keys to his own personal truck after hearing stories of how Rodriguez was giving back to the community.

In a moving Instagram video on Wednesday, Johnson offered fans a look into one of his latest feats — not one that entailed explosions but instead one that involved him paying it forward. The actor explained that he wanted to do something "massive" for his fans, so he invited them to a special theater screening of "Red Notice." The initial idea was to gift someone in the audience with the same Porsche Taycan that he drives in the film, but the car brand declined. Johnson decided to go ahead and donate his own "personal custom truck" as a gift instead.

"I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar's story moved me," the actor captioned the video. "Takes care of his 75 year old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being."

The video clip shows the moment Johnson calls Rodriguez onto the stage in the theater. They then walk outside to where the vehicle is parked. In the video, Rodriguez is seen reading a card thanking him for his service and telling him to enjoy his new truck. When he realizes that Johnson is giving him his own vehicle, Rodriguez drops to the floor and starts to cry. Overcome with emotion he then gets up and hugs Johnson while saying "What the heck is happening" and "Get out of here bro."

After watching Rodriguez drive away in his new vehicle, Johnson reflected on the special moment that had just unfolded.

"[It was] just an honor for me to give a little bit of joy to someone who deserves a lot more than just my truck," he said. "And now I can figure out how I'm getting home. Cause I don't have my ride."

Johnson appears to be on a roll. Earlier this month he surprised a friend with a brand new Ford F-150 worth $30,000, according to the Good News Network.

Bruno Lauer took the actor in when he was a homeless teen and nine years later again when Johnson was struggling to make a name for himself as a wrestler. Giving him a new truck was one way Johnson could show Lauer his appreciation.