'The Rock' Gives His People's Champion Award to Make-a-Wish Recipient

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shocked a Make-a-Wish recipient when he gave her his People's Champion Award.

The actor received the honor Tuesday at the People's Choice Awards, where surprise presenter Jeff Bezos described him as showing "unwavering kindness to everyone around him," according to People. Taking to the stage to receive the award, Johnson lived up to the words that were said about him when he called up a teenage girl who was in the audience as a Make-a-Wish recipient.

"I met her earlier. I told her how inspired I was by her story," Johnson said. "She is a survivor. She has fought literally for her life. She has inspired her family, her friends, now you guys here, now the world that is watching."

Joining the actor onstage the girl admitted she did not see it coming.

"I didn't expect it at all," she said. "This is crazy. Thank you so much to you and to Make-a-Wish."

Handing her his award, Johnson told the girl that she represented "everything that it means to be a people's champion."

Living up to his "nice guy" reputation, Johnson also recently gifted a veteran with his personal custom truck. Oscar Rodriguez was moved to tears when the actor handed him the keys to the vehicle. He had been sitting in the audience at a screening for "Red Notice" when Johnson, who had heard about how he was giving back to the community, called him onto the stage. They then walked outside to where the truck was parked. In video footage shared on Johnson's Instagram, Rodriguez drops to the floor and starts to cry upon realizing what Johnson was giving him. He then jumps up and hugs the star.

After watching Rodriguez drive away in his new vehicle, Johnson reflected on the special moment that had just unfolded.

"[It was] just an honor for me to give a little bit of joy to someone who deserves a lot more than just my truck," he said. "And now I can figure out how I'm getting home. Cause I don't have my ride."