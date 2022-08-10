The Pogues Bassist Darryl Hunt Dies At 72

Darryl Hunt, bassist for the punk rock band The Pogues, has died at 72. The news was confirmed by the group Tuesday on social media.

"We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London," the announcement on Instagram read. The post was accompanied by a black and white photo of Hunt holding his bass in a guitar case.

No cause of death was revealed but the post included the lyrics from the band's song "Love You 'Till The End," which read: "I know you want to hear me catch my breath I love you till the end."

Hunt, born in Hampshire, England, in 1950, forged his career playing for rock bands Plummet Airlines and the Favourites before joining the Pogues in 1986, according to the Daily Mail, which noted that he started out as a roadie before picking up the bass.

He first appeared on the band's 1988 album "If I Should Fall From Grace With God," and also has writing credits for several songs including, "Love You 'Till The End." He last appeared on the band's 1996 album "Pogue Mahone."

The Pogues has seen several lineup changes over the years, which included members Shane MacGowan, Jem Finer, James Fearnley, Andrew Ranken, Terry Woods, Spider Stacy and Hunt. Responding to news of his former bandmate's death, Stacey tweeted: "This is wretched. See you around the way, Daz. 'It’s in the fridge' #TrickyTrees."

The band's frontman, Shane MacGowan, also paid tribute to Hunt on social media.

"I am very very sorry that Darryl has passed on, he was a really nice guy and a great friend and a great bass player," he tweeted. "We will all miss him. May he have a happy state of eternal bliss and bless his family and friends. love Shane."