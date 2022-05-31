'The Office' Gets a Saudi Arabian Remake

"The Office" will be getting its own Saudi Arabian version, The Wrap has confirmed.

The new version, titled "Al Maktab," is set at a courier company and will star Saleh Abuamrh as the boss, Malik Al-Tuwaifi. Production begins in June and the series will span 20 episodes. MBC Studios will be producing "Al Maktab" after striking a deal with BBC Studios, which licenses the franchise.

At the helm of the show is Egyptian director Hisham Fathi who will work alongside Alessandro Martella, the director of photography, and AFLAM Productions' Shadi Mcdad, who is line producer.

"Although office working may look slightly different for many of us in 2022, the familiarity of these well-observed characters as they navigate petty rivalries, moments of friendship and humor, and a boss that sometimes makes a fool of themselves still rings just as true," said André Renaud, SVP format sales for BBC Studios, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm sure audiences in the Middle East and the Gulf will take Malik and his team to their hearts as much as audiences did with David Brent in the U.K. over 20 years ago."

The series will be broadcast on MBC's TV channels, and via its streaming platform Shahid VIP, later this year, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

"Audiences around the world, including in the MENA region, are no strangers to 'The Office,' and given its huge success over the past two decades, it's incredibly exciting for us to now be bringing the very first Arabic version of the comedy to MBC's screens very soon," Zeinab Abul Alsamh, GM of MBC Studios, said in a statement to The Wrap.

This latest version will be the 12th version of "The Office" franchise, which was originally created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant in the U.K. in 2001. The boss role of David Brent was originated by Gervais. Steve Carell's Michael Scott was modeled on this character for the U.S. version.