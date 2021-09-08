'The Matrix 4' Reveals First Teasers on Interactive Site

Warner Bros. is offering a glimpse of what to expect from the highly anticipated "The Matrix Resurrections."

A new interactive website has been launched ahead of the first trailer for the film, which drops Thursday, giving fans the opportunity to see just how deep the rabbit hole really goes.

Upon entering the website WhatIsTheMatrix.com you are given a choice first presented in 1999’s "The Matrix." Click on the blue pill and continue with life in the reality you know or click on the red pill and discover a new reality. Either way, you will get your first look at footage from the movie. What you see, however, varies according to the pill you choose and the time you visit the site — and there are more than 180,000 video varients, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Glimpses include looks at characters played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who starred in "Candyman" and "Aquaman," as well as Jessica Henwick from "Iron First" who sports short blue hair and holds a gun. There is also footage of Neo (Keanu Reeves) reuniting with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). This scene is on par with what Reeves previously said about the upcoming film being a "love story." Their relationship was a driving force in the original "Matrix" trilogy and both actors have signed on to reprise their roles in the latest installment, according to IndieWire.

What this means is something that can only be speculated on but Reeves did provide a hint during an appearance on BBC’s "The One Show." The actor described the screenplay as "a beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring." He added that it is "another version of a kind of call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed."

Related Stories: