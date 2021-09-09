'The Flash' Star Logan Williams' Cause of Death Revealed

"The Flash" star Logan Williams' cause of death has finally been revealed.

According to a coroner's report obtained by the New York Post on Wednesday, the actor died over a year ago from "unintentional illicit drug toxicity [fentanyl]." His death was classified as "accidental."

"Toxicological analysis detected fentanyl in a range where lethal outcomes have been reported," the coroner said. "Even small amounts of fentanyl have been shown to be potentially toxic."

Logan died while in residential care in Burnaby, British Columbia, on April 2, 2020. The report stated he had a history of "consuming illicit substances" and also "struggled with mental health." In 2019 he entered into the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) where support services including residential treatment were provided; however, "Logan often declined to participate," the report continued.

Logan become unresponsive Feb. 26, 2020 after consuming substances and although he was resuscitated, he suffered "a significant brain injury that affected his memory and functioning," the investigation found. He was discharged "to a specialized resource with recommendations for supervision" March 11 but was reported missing after leaving the residential care home April 1, the report noted. Upon his return, Logan "appeared agitated and under the influence of a substance," it continued.

Staff at the residence conducting hourly checks said, after he went to bed, Logan "appeared to be sleeping" but when they later tried to wake him, he was unresponsive and not breathing, the coroner found. Paramedics "did not attempt resuscitation as it was apparent that Logan was deceased. Drug paraphernalia was located near to Logan's body."

After an investigation, it was later concluded Logan's death was not a result of suspicious circumstances because "street drugs often contain unexpected substances which can potentially pose increased risk."

In a candid interview with the New York Post last year, Logan's mother Marlyse Williams revealed he had been battling addiction for three years and recalled how hard it was to watch her son go down that route.

"I did everything humanly possible — everything a mother could do," she said. "I did everything but handcuff him to me to try to keep him safe."

In the end, Marlyse's efforts could not save him, and April 3 she found herself in a funeral home identifying her son's body.

"Seeing him like that was as gut-wrenching as hearing that he died. It was horrific. Horrific. He was cold," she recalled. "But I have to say I feel like he was restless and he needed me to tell him it's O.K. to let go and that the pain is over and he doesn't have to hurt anymore."