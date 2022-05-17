'The Andy Griffith Show' Actress Maggie Peterson Dead at 81

TV star Maggie Peterson, best known for her role on "The Andy Griffith Show," has died at 81.

The news was confirmed by her family, who revealed in a Facebook post that Peterson died Sunday afternoon in her sleep. According to the post, Peterson's health had steadily declined following the death of her husband of over 40 years, Gus Mancuso, in December.

"Maggie's health took a turn for the worse after the death of her husband Gus, and we are relieved that we were able to move her home to be close to family for her last days," the statement read.

Peterson launched her career in 1963 as Charlene Darling on "The Andy Griffith Show," the New York Post noted. She starred in the comedy show until 1966 and, after a two-year hiatus, returned to the show as a different character named Doris.

In 1986 she reprised her role as Charlene in the TV movie, "Return to Mayberry." She also landed a recurring role in 1964's "The Bill Dana Show" followed by roles in "Green Acres" and "The Odd Couple" in the late ’60s and early ’70s.

Peterson's other acting credits include "Gomer Pyle: USMC," "The Queen And I," "Love American Style," and "Mayberry RFD," with her final acting role being on a 1987 episode of "The Magical World of Disney."

Peterson decided to retire from acting but continued to work in film and TV behind the scenes as a location manager. According to the Post, she worked on several Las Vegas-based films, including "Casino," "Mars Attacks!" and "Pay It Forward."

"Maggie will forever be remembered by Mayberry Fans as Charlene Darling on 'The Andy Griffith Show,'" The Andy Griffith Museum wrote in an Instagram post. "She brought so much joy to her fans, and to our Mayberry Days® Festival. We will miss you Maggie."

Peterson's family, in their Facebook statement, thanked fans for their support.

"Despite being in Las Vegas and away from her family, your love and devotion helped her to not feel alone," the statement read. "She made many mentions to us about how she couldn't believe how generous you all were. You truly made a positive impact on her life and helped her during some very difficult times."