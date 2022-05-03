'That '70s Show' Returns for Sequel Without Danny Masterson

A reboot for "That ’70s Show" is on the way, but while most of the original cast has signed on to be a part of the upcoming Netflix sequel series, Danny Masterson, who played Steven Hyde in the sitcom, will not be included.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed the cast, which includes Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez), will make appearances in the upcoming show after prolonged negotiations. Masterson, who was ordered to stand trial on three counts of rape, will not be involved, report noted.

Set in 1995, "That ’90s Show," follows Eric and Donna's daughter, Leia Forman, who spends the summer visiting her grandparents and bonding with her own friends. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents Red and Kitty in the original series, will reprise their roles and also serve as executive producers.

Masterson was accused of raping three women by "force or fear" in the early 2000s at his Hollywood Hills home, according to Fox News.

The first alleged incident took place in 2001 when the actor reportedly raped a 23-year-old woman. The second alleged rape of a 28-year-old woman took place in April 2003. The third reported rape of a 23-year-old woman allegedly occurred between October and December of 2003.

Masterson has denied the allegations. Earlier this year, a judge rejected a request by Masterson to have the charges dismissed. In 2020 his attorney Tom Mesereau said the charges were the result of unfair media hype as well as political pressure.

"There have been repeated attempts to politicize this case," Mesereau said according to Associated Press. "He is absolutely not guilty and we’re going to prove it."

Mesereau vowed to fight the charges.

"Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify," Mesereau said in a previous statement. "The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."