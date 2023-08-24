Wrestling Legend Terry Funk Dead at 79

Wrestling legend Terry Funk, whose career spanned nearly five decades, died at age 79.

The World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement.

"Revered by fans and peers across the globe for his tenacity, heart and longevity, Funk will be remembered as one of the toughest competitors to ever step inside the squared circle," the statement read. "From WWE to All Japan, from WCW to ECW, Funk proved he could go toe-to-toe with the best and pushed the limits of what was possible inside the squared circle."

Funk, born June 30, 1944, in Hammond, Indiana, was the son of Dory Funk, Sr., a professional wrestler, prompting the family to move to Amarillo, Texas, according to Rolling Stone.

Terry Funk followed in his father's path, venturing into wrestling during the 1960s, initially teaming up with his brother Dory Funk, Jr.

Terry Funk went on to perform in rings around the world during hits nearly 50-year career. He had rivalries with wrestlers ranging from Ric Flair to Mick Foley.

Terry Funk's intense fighting approach, particularly in promotions like ECW and IWA Japan, where he participated in a well-known "King of the Death Match" competition, earned him a reputation as one of the most acclaimed wrestlers of his era.

He also appeared in films including 1989's "Road House" starring Patrick Swayze, in which he played a bouncer, and the 1978 wrestling drama film "Paradise Alley" with Sylvester Stallone.

WWE champ Foley took to social media to remember the legend.

"Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news," he wrote on social media platform X. "He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. There will never be another like him. May God bless Terry, his friends, family and all who loved him. RIP my dear friend – it was an honor to know you."