Terry Bradshaw Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Terry Bradshaw revealed that he's been battling bladder and skin cancer over the past year.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and "Fox NFL Sunday" co-host's announcement came days after he ran out of breath during the pregame show, sparking health concerns among viewers.

"Last week on this show, I ran out of breath, and Howie [Long] helped me up. And a lot of people are asking what's wrong with me, what's happened to me physically. I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life," Bradshaw said at the top of the broadcast Sunday, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"In November, I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to the Yale University Medical Center — surgery, treatment. As of today, I am bladder-cancer free. That's the good news," he shared.

The not-so-good news was, four months later, he was diagnosed with skin cancer.

"Then in March, feeling good. I had a bad neck. I get an MRI. Now we find a tumor in my left neck. And it's a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. So I had that surgery done at M.D. Anderson in Houston," Bradshaw said.

"Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self," he continued. "I'm cancer free, I'm feeling great. And over time, I'm going to be back to where I normally am."

Bradshaw's health update received lots of encouragement from viewers, with one tweeting, "Terry Bradshaw is one of the biggest reasons why I'm an NFL fan," and another writing, "You have a cheering section out here in TV land!"

Bradshaw is known not just for his football career and his hosting gigs but his appearances in numerous TV commercials as well as cameos in films and television shows. He also had his own reality show with his daughters, "The Bradshaw Bunch."