Teri Hatcher Kicked Off Dating App After Profile Was Deemed Fake

"Desperate Housewives" alum Teri Hatcher was kicked off the dating app Hinge after it was deemed her profile was fake.

The actor opened up about her experience during an appearance on "Getting Grilled With Curtis Stone" while discussing her dating life.

"I've tried them all, and I tried my latest one. I tried Hinge," she told host Curtis Stone, according to People, adding she does not "meet people."

"You know, I thought, I'm going to say to the universe that I am open and vulnerable, and I'm putting myself out there. That's what I thought my gesture of joining that Hinge app would be. And then they kicked me off," she continued.

"What do you mean they kicked you off?" Stone asked.

"Well, they thought I was pretending to be Teri Hatcher," Hatcher explained.

"They apologized, and then I was like, 'I'm sort of over it.' So now I'm over it," she continued. "I'm definitely done with the dating apps, and I feel like if there's any way I'll go somewhere and meet someone, that's what it's going to have to be, but honestly, I'm happy. I have a really full life, a really busy life. I have beautiful friends. I, you know, it's fine. I don't need a man. I have a cat."

Celebrities are increasingly speaking candidly about their dating experiences. Recently, Drew Barrymore revealed that she was ready to drop off all dating apps after connecting with a man who lied about being an NFL quarterback.

"This guy on my dating app said he was the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams," the actor, 48, said during a new episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," according to People. "So I wrote to him and I was like, 'Oh, my God, I went to the first practice game. I was so frustrated being a girl from Los Angeles who loves football and we didn't have any teams. And then I moved away to New York and then we got two teams. And it's nice to meet you, my name is Drew,'" she said.

"He was not the quarterback for the L.A. Rams — he's a musician that thought he was being cute. How should I feel about this?" she asked co-host Ross Matthews.

"You should feel lied to, robbed. I had a fantasy you'd be like the new Taylor Swift and you'd be at the games," Matthews said.

"Well, we're also going to the Super Bowl, and I was like, 'Oh, maybe I could meet ...' I wasn't trying to land a football player," Barrymore replied. "I was excited to talk about that I had been at the Coliseum to see their first game in Los Angeles.

"And then the guy was like, 'Hey, Drewski,' and I was like, 'I hate you ... You pithy, deceiving, playful — you've made me feel stupid. I don't know who you are. I feel so dumb. Why did we have to get off on this foot? I hate you!'"