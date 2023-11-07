Teri Copley Slams John Stamos' Cheating Claims

Teri Copley is sharing her side of the story after her ex — "Full House" star John Stamos — claimed she cheated on him with Tony Danza in his new memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me."

Two weeks ago, the 62-year-old star dismissed Stamos' allegations, but now she is setting the record straight by explaining how things unfolded from her side.

In a new YouTube video, Copley explains that she and Danza dated "for about a year and a half" before they ended things and she met Stamos in the 1980s. For a while, things seemed to be going well, but the cracks began to show after Stamos' mother shattered her dreams with a phone call after meeting her.

Copley recalled her saying, "Teri, I know that you love John, but don't plan on marrying him because he has no intention of marrying you," according to The New York Post.

"I remember it like it was yesterday," Copley said. "[I] thought that John told her that, and she was a mother looking at me like a daughter type and thinking, 'I better warn this girl not to get her hopes up.' "

Copley called things off with Stamos shortly after that call. She remembered driving to his house to tell him but did offer an explanation.

"It was my fault, I was young. I didn't know how to communicate with him to tell him" what his mother had told her. "I left him like that. [I] lived with that regret and I didn't give him any understanding, but I was hurt and I was mad."

The incident with Danza occurred "three or four days later."

In his memoir, Stamos described how he drove to Copley's house to find a black 1957 Porsche 356 Speedster in the driveway.

"The blinds are closed, but the door is slightly open," Stamos wrote in his book. "I take a peek inside and see four feet protruding from the shabby-chic, floral-print duvet that once kept me warm. My Tiny Dancer is in bed with Mr. Porsche Speedster."

Copley however, said Stamos knocked on the door and she answered fully dressed.

"[He] just shook his head and looked at me like, 'How could you?' Well I looked at him and didn't say anything either," she said. "I just looked at him like, 'What do you care?' "

She added: "He certainly didn't come in my house and find me in bed naked with a sheet over. I mean none of that happened."