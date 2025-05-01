Sheryl Crow: Armed Man Broke Into Home After Selling Tesla in Musk Protest

Sheryl Crow recently spoke out about a harrowing incident involving an armed man who barged onto her property after she sold her Tesla in a viral protest against Elon Musk.

The nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer did not anticipate how popular her video would be. Captioning the clip, Crow wrote of how her parents always said, "You are who you hang out with."

"There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long, Tesla," she continued as the video shows her standing on the street waving goodbye to the car while it is being hauled away from her home on the back of a flatbed tow truck.

Crow sparked mixed reactions by pledging to donate the proceeds to NPR, following Musk's criticism of the network as government officials proposed funding cuts.

On Wednesday, Crow shared that she found an armed intruder inside the barn on her secluded 50-acre estate.

"This feels different, because when I came out against Walmart carrying guns, not everybody was armed — and, certainly, I didn't live in Tennessee where everybody is armed," she told Variety.

"So yeah, there was a moment where I actually really felt very afraid. A man got on my property, in my barn, who was armed. It doesn't feel safe when you're dealing with people who are so committed."

Still, Crow acknowledged that, despite the reaction, she would likely share the same video again, particularly as a mother to her two adopted sons, Wyatt, 18, and Levi, 15.

"I feel like I'm fighting for my kids. Also, that's the way I was raised," she said. "There have been times when it hasn't really been fun, but I follow my Atticus Finch dad; I'm very similar to him if I see something that seems unfair, you know?"

Back in 1996, Walmart pulled Sheryl Crow's second album from its shelves after she referenced the retailer selling firearms in her track "Love Is a Good Thing," which included the lyric, "With a gun they bought at Walmart discount stores," according to the New York Post.