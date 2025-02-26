John Lithgow to Play Dumbledore in HBO's 'Harry Potter'

John Lithgow has confirmed that he will be playing Albus Dumbledore in HBO's "Harry Potter" television series — a role that both terrifies and excites him.

Reports emerged earlier this month suggesting the actor would portray the iconic Hogwarts headmaster in the "Harry Potter" film franchise, but Lithgow has now revealed in a new interview with ScreenRant that he will indeed take on the part for the TV series.

"Well, it came as a total surprise to me," Lithgow said about the role. "I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid. But I'm very excited."

Lithgow continued, "Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to 'Harry Potter.' That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

HBO has announced plans to adapt J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" series into a television show, with each of the seven books being turned into its own season, Variety reported. This structure means the series could run for at least seven seasons or possibly longer. For Lithgow, this is a long-term commitment, as his character, Albus Dumbledore, will appear in every season. At 79 years old, Lithgow's involvement could span several years.

The "Harry Potter" series, according to HBO, is "a faithful adaptation" that "will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters 'Harry Potter' fans have loved for over 25 years," according to Variety.

John Lithgow has built his reputation for his wide range of supporting characters throughout his more than 50-year career. In recent years, he appeared in the critically praised "Conclave" and has featured in films such as "Cliffhanger" (1993), "Killers of the Flower Moon" (2023), "Daddy's Home 2" (2017), "Interstellar" (2014), and "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" (2011). In addition to his live-action work, Lithgow also lent his voice to the nefarious Lord Farquaad in "Shrek" (2001).