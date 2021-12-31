Ted Nugent Slams Rock Hall of Fame for Inducting Patti Smith, Grandmaster Flash, and Madonna

It appears that Ted Nugent will never be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and while he claims to have no gripes about it, the right-wing rocker has taken issue with the fact that Madonna, Patti Smith, Grandmaster Flash, and ABBA have all made the cut.

"What a middle finger to the ‘real’ heroes of rock ‘n’ roll and rhythm and blues to put in those other people," Nugent said during an interview published on KNAC.com. "Grandmaster Flash? Really? Why don’t we go down to Chuck Berry’s grave and p**s on it?"

Nugent insisted it was nothing personal, he just did not believe that those artists belonged — especially when other deserving artists were completely sidelined in the process.

"I’m not angry that I’m not in there, because I’m having so much fun that it’s stupid," he said. But, Nugent asked, "why isn’t a band like Triumph in there, but Grandmaster Flash is?"

"That’s just dishonest!" he continued. "Why are Patti Smith, ABBA, and Madonna in the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, but not Styx? Are you kidding me?! You can only explain that is that the people who made those decisions are just plain rotten people!

"The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame should genuflect to Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters, the Funk Brothers … How dare you put Grandmaster Flash, ABBA, and Madonna in that?"

Also during the interview, Nugent shared his thoughts on KISS' Gene Simmons, who is an advocate for the COVID-19 vaccine. In November, Simmons slammed people who were unvaccinated during an appearance on Talkshoplive’s Rock ‘N’ Roll channel.

"If you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are an enemy," the rocker said, according to The Kansas City Star.

"This whole idea, this delusional, evil idea that you get to do whatever you want and the rest of the world be damned is really terrible," he added.

Commenting on Simmons' stance, Nugent said that while the musician was "a dedicated, hard-work-ethic warrior" as well as "a great man," he "dropped his independent thinking intellectual ball when he sided with the illegal, unfounded, tyrannical decrees from punks like Fauci and [President] Joe Biden regarding masks and 'experimental' shots, when he has always stood up for his mother who survived Auschwitz."

Nugent added that Simmons defied "truth, logic and common sense" when he sided with "the Nazi decree of Joe ‘Punka**’ Biden when it comes to ‘experimental’ shots and the ‘joke’ of a mask mandate."