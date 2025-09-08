Chargers Tackle Jabs Taylor Swift After Really Slapping Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift wasn't present when the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Sao Paulo on Friday night, but her name still drew headlines.

Shortly after the NFL game, Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart posted on Instagram, "I'm too swift with it even in Brazil."

The comment was widely viewed as a jab at Swift and her fiance, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who finished with two catches for 47 yards and a touchdown in the defeat.

Sources told TMZ that since it was a short overseas trip, none of the Chiefs players' partners made the journey.

Kelce and his teammates returned to Kansas City, Missouri, shortly after the loss. Just days earlier, the couple kept an equally low profile in New York, skipping the 2025 MTV VMAs and the high-profile parties that followed.

The matchup in Brazil marked one of the NFL's showcase international games, but it ended in disappointment for Kansas City. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected on several notable passes, yet inconsistency on offense and defense let Justin Herbert and the Chargers establish control late in the game. The result provides Los Angeles with an early divisional advantage.

A key incident occurred in the third quarter when, after Kelce finished blocking for running back Kareem Hunt and added a shove, Tart struck Kelce in the helmet. The nose tackle was penalized for unnecessary roughness but remained in the game. The Chiefs scored a touchdown on the next snap.

Los Angeles maintained its lead in the closing minutes. Herbert directed a fourth-quarter drive that ran down the clock and secured the six-point victory.