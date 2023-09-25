Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game

Pop icon Taylor Swift accepted an offer from Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce to attend Sunday's game at Arrowhead Stadium, where she watched from Kelce's suite alongside his mother, Donna Kelce.

The 12-time Grammy Award winner was seen cheering in the glass-enclosed suite after Kelce, an All-Pro tight end, grabbed a 3-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to help lead the Chiefs to a 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears.

Swift and Kelce then left Arrowhead Stadium together.

"He told me at the last minute" that Swift was coming to the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, according to ESPN. "Some things with Trav, he says it and you don't know if it's true or not, he says it so calmly."

Mahomes admitted to feeling "a little pressure" to throw a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

"I heard she was in the house," Mahomes said. "I knew I had to get it to Trav. Of course, on the route to Travis, he just does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

Kelce on Thursday extended an invite to Swift to attend the game during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead," Kelce said. "We'll see what happens in the near future."

Kelce previously expressed his disappointment on the "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, about missing the chance to meet Swift and give her a friendship bracelet and his phone number when she visited Kansas City during the Eras Tour.

"She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal," he said at the time.

Jason Kelce on Wednesday responded to questions about his brother's relationship situation, saying that he "didn't really know what's happening in Travis' love life. ... I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think that it's all 100% true," he said before quickly noting that he was joking.