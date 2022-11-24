Swift's Song-Inspiring Townhouse Available for Rent

Taylor Swift's New York City townhouse that inspired her song "Cornelia Street" hit the market and is available to rent for $45,000 per month.

The luxe townhouse is located on Cornelia Street in the West Village and is referenced in the Grammy-winning singer's 2019 song that was famously featured on her album "Lover."

"We were in the backseat drunk on something stronger than the drinks in the bar," she sings. "'I rent a place on Cornelia Street,' I say casually in the car."

Swift goes on to sing that she will "never walk Cornelia Street" again if her lover ever left after all the memories they shared — memories that were evidently created in 2016 when Swift lived in the New York City home while her property in Tribeca underwent a full renovation.

At the time, it was owned by former Soho House executive David Aldea, who previously told Vulture that Swift instantly fell in love with the property when he first showed it to her.

"She walked in, and I'll never forget this — she said, 'Oooh, it's so crafty,'" Aldea said. "And in Taylor-speak, that means 'I like everything.' She asked if she could rent not just the house but my style as well. So towels and dishes and glassware and furniture and just kind of, 'Take your clothes and go.' So I did. She was an absolute delight to deal with."

The home is now available to rent via Corcoran, which notes that it was built in 1870 as a carriage house and "transformed into a spectacular home with a modernist flair..."

The 5,550 square feet, four-story property has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms and features three gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, an elevator and an indoor swimming pool.

The kitchen is on the second floor, with the third story featuring two full suites with their own private terraces, and a rooftop terrace that offers views of downtown Manhattan.

People reported that Swift rented the townhome for $38,000 a month. It will be available in January.