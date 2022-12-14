Report: Taylor Swift 'Terrified' After Travel Itinerary Leaked

Taylor Swift is deeply concerned about her safety after her ongoing travel itinerary was leaked online by environmental advocacy groups protesting her private plane's carbon footprint, The Sun has reported.

Earlier this year, Swift came under fire after she was named as a top offender in a published study by sustainability marketing agency Yard, which looked into "the usage of private planes by celebrities in order to track carbon emissions and find out the worst celeb contributors to climate change."

According to the report, Swift clocked up the most time.

As the Independent noted, the pop icon reportedly spent nearly 16 full days' worth of time in the air, emitting 8,293.54 tons of carbon dioxide and traveling an average of about 140 miles per flight. Swift's team has however stated that the plane was often loaned out to other parties and was not solely used by the singer.

"Taylor's jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals," a Swift spokesperson told Rolling Stone. "To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect."

Swift has continued to face backlash however, and now that her private itinerary has been made public, she is "terrified that they are putting a target on her everywhere she goes," a friend revealed to The Sun.

Swift has had to deal with her fair share of stalkers and overbearing paparazzi over the years, and had to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars in security. Now it feels as if she is "back to square one in her efforts to maintain her safety," the source told The Sun. A security expert agreed.

"She is one of the most stalked celebrities in the world, and her safety is being put at risk under the guise that it is eco-conscious, when in fact, it is nothing more than another way to stalk her," they said. "If something happens, they could be held accountable."