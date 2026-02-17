Taylor Swift Makes Surprise Olympic Broadcast Appearance

Taylor Swift appeared on NBC's broadcast of the 2026 Winter Olympics, delivering a surprise on-air introduction of the United States women's figure skating team and drawing widespread attention from viewers.

The 36-year-old singer narrated a segment highlighting Team USA's skaters in the women's singles event: Amber Glenn, Isabeau Levito, and Alysa Liu. The trio is set to compete in Milan.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I'd like to introduce you to Amber, Alysa, and Isabeau," Swift said as footage showed the skaters performing on the ice.

During the segment, she referred to the athletes as "three American showgirls on ice," a nod to her 2025 album "The Life of a Showgirl."

The broadcast included short profiles of each skater, outlining their paths to the Olympic stage.

Glenn, a three-time U.S. champion, is competing in her first Olympic Games after overcoming previous challenges.

Liu previously represented the United States at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China before stepping away from figure skating at age 16.

Levito's participation carries personal significance, as her Italian grandmother lives near the Olympic rink in Milan.

"When you can skate like you're meant to be out there, history has a fun way of showing up," Swift said in the feature.

"They're teammates and friends. They call themselves the Blade Angels, and tomorrow night, they're taking center stage when the show starts in Milan."

Swift's involvement in NBC's Olympics coverage has extended beyond the figure skating segment.

She also appeared during the Opening Ceremony with a prerecorded message addressed to athletes.

"I just wanted to say thank you!" Swift said in the video. "Getting to learn your stories and see everything that you've sacrificed and all your determination and hard work and passion and everything that's gotten you to this point where you're so excellent at something, it's just really inspiring," she added.

"I am very grateful for everything you've done to get to this point in your life and grateful you brought us all along with you on this journey so that we get to watch you do this," Swift said.

"I just hope that you have a wonderful Olympic games. Wishing you all the best of luck and a safe journey, and I hope that this is an experience that you will cherish for the rest of your life."

Her appearances were not previously announced. Viewers reacted with surprise as the singer's voice introduced the U.S. skaters during the network's coverage of the Winter Games.