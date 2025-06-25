Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Nashville Show

Taylor Swift delivered a surprise performance at Nashville's Tight End University concert on Tuesday, marking the first time she has taken to the stage since the end of the Eras Tour.

Swift's unannounced appearance was part of the "Tight Ends & Friends" concert tied to Tight End University, a training camp cofounded by her partner, Travis Kelce. She performed "Shake It Off" at the Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville, People reported.

"See, the one thing tight ends have in common with Nashville musicians," she said onstage as seen in footage from the event, "is we're all friends, right? We would like to dedicate this to our favorite players, who are going to play, and these are the tight ends."

Swift then launched into her hit single, which saw Kane Brown join her for the final chorus, sharing a microphone amid cheers from the crowd. After the performance, Swift hugged Brown and thanked each member of his band before leaving the stage.

Commenting on how the show came about, Swift joked that they decided to do the performance "about three minutes" before taking to the stage, according to E! News.

"We're up there, me and Kane are having some drinks, and we were thinking like how loud could this place get? Theoretically, how loud could the singing get in here?"

She added, "And I was like, 'I'd go up, but I don't have a guitar,' and then Chase Rice said, 'You could use mine.'"

Swift's appearance followed her and Kelce's public walk together at the Tight End University kickoff event on June 23, where the two arrived hand in hand and smiled for cameras in what fans dubbed their "red carpet" debut.

According to its official website, Tight End University was created to give NFL tight ends an opportunity to connect and learn from one another through activities like film study, on-field drills and recovery sessions.