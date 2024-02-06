Taylor Swift Warns of Legal Action Against Student Tracking Her Jet

Taylor Swift's attorneys have issued a cease-and-desist letter to a Florida college student, Jack Sweeney, who operates social media accounts tracking Swift's flights.

The pop star threatened legal action over the matter, as confirmed by Sweeney to CNN on Tuesday.

Sweeney, known for tracking the private jet travels of public figures, including Elon Musk, drew the billionaire's ire, leading to the shutdown of Sweeney's "@ElonJet" account on Twitter in December 2022.

Sweeney also monitors the flights of Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and various other celebrities. Musk expressed concerns about the accounts posing a security risk to him and his family.

Sweeney manages the accounts using flight data from the Federal Aviation Administration and frequently includes estimates of carbon emissions in his posts. He told CNN via email that he received the letter from Swift's attorneys following headlines that focused on the singer's carbon footprint. Sweeney emphasized that he never intended any harm with his actions, as he is only compiling "public information."

"I actually think Swift has some good songs," Sweeney added.

However, Sweeney said, "I believe in transparency and public information," noting that the accounts drew high public interest from Swift's fans and that the pop icon should have "a decent expectation" that her jet will be tracked "whether or not I do it."

In December, Swift's attorney from the Washington law firm Venable sent Sweeney the cease-and-desist letter, warning of legal action if he continued his "stalking and harassing behavior."

The letter, shared with The Washington Post by Sweeney, alleged that his accounts had caused Swift and her family "direct and irreparable harm," leading to emotional distress and a constant fear for personal safety.

"While this may be a game to you, or an avenue that you hope will earn you wealth or fame, it is a life-or-death matter for our Client," the lawyer, Katie Wright Morrone, wrote, adding that there is "no legitimate interest in or public need for this information, other than to stalk, harass, and exert dominion and control."

A representative for Taylor Swift did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment Tuesday.

Regarding whether stalkers of Swift had used Sweeney's jet-tracking accounts, a representative for Swift told the Washington Post, "We cannot comment on any ongoing police investigation but can confirm the timing of stalkers suggests a connection. His posts tell you exactly when and where she would be."