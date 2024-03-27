Taylor Swift's Father Not Charged in Alleged Assault

Taylor Swift's father, Scott Swift, was cleared of all charges after he was accused of assaulting a paparazzi photographer in Australia last month.

According to a statement from the New South Wales Police Media Unit to Entertainment Tonight, authorities investigated the alleged assault, which took place on Feb. 27 and reportedly involved 72-year-old "Papa Swift."

It was concluded that "no further police action" was required or would be taken.

The alleged assault took place at Neutral Bay Wharf as Taylor Swift and her father were disembarking from a ferry, facing a crowd of people awaiting their arrival, according to TheAustralian.com.

The photographer, identified as Ben McDonald, 51, later spoke with NCA Newswire, claiming that Scott Swift grew confrontational with him before leaving with Taylor Swift in a vehicle.

In a statement to People at the time, police said they were investigating an "alleged assault after a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf" on Feb. 27. However, they could not confirm the identities of those involved.

Shortly after, Taylor Swift's representative responded to the allegations in a statement to People.

"Two individuals were aggressively pushing their way towards Taylor, grabbing at her security personnel, and threatening to throw a female staff member into the water," the representative said at the time.

McDonald alleged that when Taylor Swift got off the boat, a security guard shoved an umbrella into his face before he was punched by the star's father.

McDonald told BBC that Scott Swift "charged in" and attacked him.

"I've been doing this for 23 years and I haven't been in a situation where someone's hit me in the chops," McDonald said, adding he had not provoked the incident.

In his interview with NewsWire, McDonald shared video footage of the alleged assault. He stated that he recognized Scott Swift as the apparent perpetrator only after reviewing the footage.