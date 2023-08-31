Taylor Swift Announces Eras Tour Concert Film

A film rendering of Taylor Swift's record-breaking "Eras" stadium tour will hit theaters nationwide this fall, with opening day set for Oct. 13.

AMC Theatres will be screening the film at every one of its locations across the U.S. at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through its initial engagement, according to Variety.

Imax and Dolby Cinema locations are locked in, and the film will also play on Cinemark and Regal screens in the U.S. Other theaters and chains are expected to still be added.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift posted on her social media account X, alongside a trailer for the film.

"Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged… 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)."

AMC has reassured fans that preventive measures have already been taken to avoid a breakdown of ticketing systems not unlike the Ticketmaster ordeal. However, AMC did caution that purchasing tickets may not be as quick and easy as buying a ticket for a regular film.

"In anticipation of this announcement," the company said in a statement, "AMC has upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before. But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale."

AMC noted that guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online "may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible."