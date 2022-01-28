Man Slams Vehicle Into Taylor Swift's NYC Apartment Building

The man who police say crashed his car into the front of Taylor Swift's Tribeca apartment building, as well as into a fire hydrant, sent off a series of tweets to the pop star days prior.

The driver, identified Friday by police as Morgan Mank, tweeted to Swift "cya," (cover your a*s), and called her insane, the New York Daily News reported. Days later he reportedly rammed his car into Swift’s building then rambled on about refusing to leave until he met her, TMZ claimed.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday. Mank, who hails from Virginia, was subsequently charged with drunken driving and driving while his ability was impaired.

Earlier that week Mank tweeted to Swift: "Wish you all the best. Cya @taylorswift13."

He followed the post up with another tweet taking aim at the singer's state of mental health.

"If I could make one suggestion, you should get your s**t together because you are in fact, insane. @taylorswift13," he wrote.

According to the New York Daily News, Mank on Thursday drove the wrong way down Franklin St. before reversing and slamming into the front of Swift’s apartment building. He then exited his vehicle and pulled off the door intercom panel before he was arrested by police and taken into custody. He was transported to an area hospital for alcohol and drug testing and a psychiatric evaluation.

According to his Facebook profile, Mank works at an electronics recovery building in Berryville, Va. He has since been active on the social media platform but has not addressed the incident publicly.

Mank is not the first person to attempt to break into Swift's Tribeca home. Several others have made similar attempts, prompting Swift in a 2019 essay for Elle to open up about the mounting fear she felt for her safety.

"My fear of violence has continued into my personal life. I carry QuikClot army grade bandage dressing, which is for gunshot or stab wounds," she wrote. "Websites and tabloids have taken it upon themselves to post every home address I’ve ever had online. You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things."