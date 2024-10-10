WATCH TV LIVE

Taylor Swift Makes $5M Donation to Hurricane Milton, Helene Relief

Thursday, 10 October 2024 11:08 AM EDT

Taylor Swift has made a hefty donation toward relief efforts for Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The pop icon, who has drawn attention for her recent charitable efforts, donated $5 million to Feeding America, a nationwide food bank, following the devastating storms in the southeastern United States.

The charity's CEO, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, confirmed the news Wednesday in a statement on Instagram.

"We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts," she wrote. "This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms.

"Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead."

Babineaux-Fontenot added: "Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need."

In December, Swift made a $1 million donation to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund at the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee after the destructive tornadoes hit several counties in Tennessee, according to USA Today.

The Grammy-award-winning star also previously made a "significant contribution" to a Kansas City food bank.

"It won't be a #cruel summer for thousands of families, children and seniors experiencing food insecurity thanks to a generous donation we received from the award-winning singer," the Harvesters Community Food Network wrote in July last year on Facebook.

Her most recent donation comes amid news that Swift is the world's richest female musician, with a net worth estimated to be $1.6 billion.

Forbes updated the pop icon's net worth Saturday, highlighting her success following the massive "Eras Tour." She has surpassed Rihanna's $1.4 billion net worth, and ranks as the second-richest musician overall, behind Jay-Z, who is valued at $2.5 billion, according to Consequence.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 10 October 2024 11:08 AM
