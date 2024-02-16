Taylor Swift Donates to Family of Slain Kansas City DJ

Taylor Swift contributed $100,000 to the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the Kansas City radio DJ who was killed in the mass shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory parade on Wednesday.

Swift not only met but surpassed the initial $75,000 fundraising target set up to support the family of the 44-year-old married mother of two.

A spokesperson for Swift confirmed to Billboard that the pop icon made two $50,000 donations early Friday morning.

By midmorning, the GoFundMe campaign set up to help Lopez-Galvan's family had raised more than $218,400 from 2,300 donations.

"She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy," read a statement on the donations page.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," the singer wrote.

Lopez-Galvan worked as a private mobile DJ for over 15 years and co-hosted "Taste of Tejano" on local station KKFI since March 2022, according to Billboard.

"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family," a statement form the station read.

The DJ was in a crowd of nearly 1 million fans at the downtown rally, commemorating the team's third Super Bowl win in five years, when gunfire broke out near the end of the parade.

Lopez-Galvan was killed and 22 others were injured.

According to USA Today, a personal dispute among several people triggered the shooting. Police detained three juveniles, with one later being released.