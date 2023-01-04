Taylor Swift's Cat Worth $97M: Report

Taylor Swift's pet cat reportedly is worth a whopping $97 million.

The findings are based on an analysis of the Instagram accounts of pets with the most followers, likes, and engagements. The results were published by The Ultimate Pet Rich List, which explained that it used Instagram data to estimate how much the most popular pets could make per Instagram post.

Topping the list is a German shepherd called Gunther VI, who’s owned by the Gunther Corporation and is worth $500 million. The second spot is held by Nala Cat — a feline with more than 4 million followers on Instagram, who's reportedly worth $100 million. Swift's cat, Olivia Benson, comes in third on the list with a net worth of $97 million.

The results make sense. Swift often includes her cats in posts, photos, and videos posted on social media. She has mentioned them during interviews and TV appearances and even written about them in her songs, the most recent being "Karma" off her latest album "Midnights."

All this has helped Olivia, as well as Swift's other cats Meredith Grey and Benjamin Button, achieve fame but what has truly boosted Olivia's net worth are appearances in Swift's music videos, a merchandise line that according to Yahoo! was sold on Swift's website back in 2018, as well as being featured in big-budget ads, including for the likes of Diet Coke and Ned Sneakers.

Swift has often joked about being a cat lady and last year posted a viral video in TikTok in which she truly drove home the point.

The video starts with a throwback interview from 2014 in which she opens up about the hesitation she had about getting a second cat.

"I talked with friends about it, and before I got the second cat. I was really kinda canvassing everyone I knew, going, 'Is cats ... cat lady? Or, you know, two cats is cats and there's more than one?'" she said. "And they're like, 'No, three cats is a cat lady. Two cats is a party.'"

The video then cuts to Swift, who is sauntering across the room with Meredith in her arms. She then walks off-screen and returns holding Benjamin and Olivia. Swift captioned the video "little did she know" and included the hashtag "#meow."