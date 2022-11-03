×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: taylor swift | casket | music video

Taylor Swift Video Boosts Online Casket Seller

taylor swift
Taylor Swift (Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 03 November 2022 12:56 PM EDT

From music to fashion, pop icon Taylor Swift wields a heavy influence on consumer habits, including the sale of caskets, as a Massachusetts-based business discovered. 

Joshua Siegel, COO of Titan Casket, told Business Insider that Swift's music video for her single "Anti-Hero" from her new album, "Midnights" features one of his company's caskets. Since the music video was released, there has been a "huge spike in traffic" to the company's website.

"One of our employees is a big Swiftie, and, of course, she watched it," Siegel said of the music video. "She thought it was our casket and sent around a link. Liz remembered we had sold that exact casket to a production company in July. We called them and they confirmed that yes, that was the one; it was an exciting moment."

The music video for "Anti-Hero," which was written and directed by Swift, includes a comical interlude in which the singer/songwriter imagines her own funeral where her hypothetical future children bicker over her will. 

"I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money she thinks I left them in the will," Swift sings. "The family gathers round and reads it and then someone screams out, 'She's laughing up at us from hell.'" 

The skit features comic and actor Mike Birbiglia as one of Swift's sons who is reading her will at her funeral. 

"It's the worst," he declares before sharing that the beach house his siblings had been arguing over had been "turned into a f**king cat sanctuary." 

"What?! Cats don't even like the beach!" her daughter-in-law proclaims. 

Birbiglia reads the rest of the will, which states: "To my children I leave ... 13 cents. P.S. there's no secret encoded message that means something else. Love, Taylor."

Meanwhile, Swift peeks out from the casket and then makes an escape. 

"We did not pay for the placement," Siegel told Highsnobiety, adding that, when the production company purchased the casket "we never could have imagined it was for one of the most famous and universally liked artists on the planet."

As Siegel told Business Insider, the aim of Titan Casket is to "build a responsible business where we can keep prices low" and Swift may have just propelled that goal.

"We expect over time that will not only help our business, but also will help families have better outcomes because they know they have options," he added about the music video. 

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
From music to fashion, pop icon Taylor Swift wields a heavy influence on consumer habits, including the sale of caskets, as a Massachusetts-based business discovered. 
taylor swift, casket, music video
404
2022-56-03
Thursday, 03 November 2022 12:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved