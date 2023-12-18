Taylor Lautner Says Taylor Swift Ended Their 2009 Relationship

"Twilight" star Taylor Lautner is shedding light on his relationship with his ex — Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on Alex Cooper's podcast "Call Her Daddy," the actor admitted Swift ended their brief romance but explained they were still friends.

"I think when you respect somebody for who they are, like in their soul, it allows you to move on, forgive, and continue that love in a different way," Lautner said.

He added Swift was "just a wonderful human" and "pretty great to have in your life."

Lautner and Swift met in 2009 while filming the 2010 romantic comedy "Valentine's Day," sparking a brief relationship that lasted for a few months.

Swift's song "Back to December," featured on her "Speak Now" album, is widely thought to represent their relationship.

Lautner has been hailed as Swift's "best ex" — a title he embraced during an interview with People in November, saying it "sounds like a nice compliment to me." He added, "I will take it."

Lautner further added that his wife, Taylor Dome Lautner is a "diehard Swiftie."

"She let me know that I'm the only ex without a dis track now," Lautner said. "So that sounds like a nice thing. I'll take it and run. No complaints here."

Commenting on Lautner and Swift's past relationship, his wife said the singer was now "our friend," adding "In my mind, they're not even exes."

During her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in July, Swift surprised fans by bringing Lautner onstage. Recalling the moment, Lautner told People, "I've been in front of a lot of people before, but I've never been in front of 75,000 Swifties before. And it's a different level of passion. So that was just pretty surreal."

Responding to a question about whether the experience was akin to the craze of starring in the "Twilight" franchise, Lautner admitted there were similarities.

"Yeah, because Twilight fans are definitely insanely passionate themselves," he said. "So I had experienced a taste of that, [but] never 75,000 of them at once. And obviously what Taylor's doing right now in her career is just unheard of. So similar, but this was definitely up there. It's a very, very cool experience."