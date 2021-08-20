'Drunk' NYC Taxi Passenger Turned Out to Be Dead

A New York City taxi driver was shocked to learn that a "drunk" passenger he had been transporting turned out to be dead.

The driver was hailed early Tuesday morning by an unidentified person who placed a woman into the back of the vehicle and said she was intoxicated. The individual then instructed him to transport her to an address in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens, the New York Post first reported.

When the taxi driver arrived at the destination, a friend went to help the woman out of the car but found that she was unconscious. The driver then transported them to the New York-Presbyterian Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Commenting on the incident, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department (NYPD) told Newsweek that officers responded in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"Police responded to a 911 call of an aide at New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Queens, within the confines of the 109 Precinct," the spokesperson said. "Upon arrival, officers were informed that an unidentified female in her 30s was pronounced deceased. The investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death."

It is unclear whether the woman was dead when placed into the taxi, or whether she died at the hospital. A cause of death has not yet been released and police are investigating the matter. The person who placed the woman in the taxi has not been detained for questioning.

"The identification of the deceased is pending proper family notification," the NYPD spokesperson added.

Although this may or may not be treated as a crime, another taxi driver found himself caught in the middle of a heist last year after he unknowingly became the getaway driver for two murder suspects who allegedly dumped their victim's body then used the app to call for a ride to meet them a few feet away.

Kenne King, an Uber and Lyft driver of several years, had no idea his two passengers were wanted for multiple crimes that included the stabbing death of 51-year-old Divna Rosasco, who was reported missing by her husband days prior to the incident, NJ.com reported.

He was stunned when police pulled the vehicle over at a parking lot near Overpeck Creek and arrested the two passengers. It turns out police were on the lookout for two murder suspects after earlier locating Rosasco's empty SUV abandoned six miles from her home, at Overpeck County Park, and discovered her submerged body in a creek at the park. King, who coincidently appeared as an extra in a TV show in which a body is found in a creek, was let off the hook after explaining the situation to officers.

