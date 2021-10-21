Tawny Kitaen's Cause of Death Revealed

Julie E. "Tawny" Kitaen's cause of death has been revealed.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department in California on Wednesday confirmed to Fox News that the star's cause of death was dilated cardiomyopathy. Other significant conditions included mild coronary atherosclerosis, mirtazapine, mirtazapine metabolite, alprazolam, acetaminophen, pregabalin, and hydrocodone, according to the report. The manner of death was ruled natural.

Born in San Diego, Kitaen was first introduced to the rock world by appearing on covers of back-to-back albums by heavy metal band RATT. Kitaen would later appear in the band's music video "Back for More." That success would lead her to feature in Whitesnake's 1987 hit music video "Here I Go Again." Kitean also appeared in several films including "Bachelor Party," where she played on Tom Hanks' girlfriend, as well as "White Hot," "Witchboard," and "Dead Tides."

Kitaen died on May 7 at age 59 at her Newport Beach, California, home. Shortly after her death, a series of interviews with the "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast emerged on YouTube in which she spoke about writing her own book "because if I don't write my life story somebody else is going to and they are going to do it off of sound clips that aren't true and not real about me."

Kitaen also revealed that she dated disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in the '80s for a few weeks. She explained that "nothing ever happened" between the two of them and described him as a "complete gentleman," which is why she was "completely blown away and disgusted" when she learned about the accusations against him.

"I didn’t experience that other side of him, I never even saw it so imagine my shock when I heard that this was his M.O. with girls and not having that experience with him," she said, according to the Daily Mail. "I was completely blown away … and disgusted, and there was a part of me that was like, 'No, not Harvey,' and then the girls kept piling up and up and the numbers kept growing and growing."

Kitaen admitted to having dodged a bullet "in so many ways," adding that it was an "absolutely horrible story" that made her feel sympathy not just for the victims, but for Weinstein's ex-wife Georgina Chapman, who shares two daughters with him.

"I mean look what he did to her, look how he ruined, all those years, all those great years that she gave him," Kitaen