Taylor Swift Breaks Down Crying During Final Eras Tour Show in Toronto

Taylor Swift could not contain her tears during her sixth and final Eras Tour show in Toronto this weekend.

The pop icon grew visibly emotional on Saturday after receiving a standing ovation for her performance of "Champagne Problems." In video posted on social media, Swift fought back tears as she attempted to make a speech thanking fans and bandmates for their support.

"To my band and to my crew, everybody who's put so much of this into this tour, and I don't even know what I'm saying anymore," she said as her voice cracked. "I'm just having a — sorry … it's not even the last show!"

After pausing, Swift continued, "My band, my crew [and] all my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this, and you put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and to giving us that moment that we will never forget.

"We loved our time in Toronto; it's been so amazing. I love you, guys, thank you so much for that."

The Grammy-winning artist launched her global tour in March 2023, celebrating both past and current albums. She is set to give three more performances in Vancouver before concluding her Eras Tour on Dec. 8. She first announced that the tour would come to an end while reflecting on what it meant to her in June during her show in Liverpool, England.

"That blows my mind," she said, acknowledging the show as the 100th stop of the tour, according to CNN. "That doesn't feel like a real statistic to me because this has definitely been the most exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life. These moments with you."

Swift shared with her fans that celebrating the 100th show meant it was "the very first time" she has had to acknowledge and admit to herself that the tour "is going to end in December."

"Like, that's it, and that feels like so far away from now, but then again it feels like we just played our first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us that we wanted to do 100 shows, 150-something shows that we have on the whole tour," she continued.

"I think that this tour has really become my entire life," Swift said, adding that "it's taken over everything."

"Like, I think I once had hobbies but I don't know what they were anymore, 'cause all I do when I'm not on stage is, like, sit at home and try to think of clever, like, acoustic song mashups and think about what you might want to hear. Just — so like, when I'm not on the stage, I'm dreaming about being back on the stage with you guys," she said.