×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tampa bay rays | jean ramirez | obit

Tampa Bay Rays Bullpen Catcher Jean Ramirez Dies at 28

Tampa Bay Rays Bullpen Catcher Jean Ramirez Dies at 28
Jean Ramirez of the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 12 January 2022 10:47 AM

Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher and former minor league player Jean Ramirez died Tuesday at age 28.

His team confirmed the news but did not provide any further details.

"Jean was an incredible teammate and friend," Rays Manager Kevin Cash said in a statement. "He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all who interacted with him. He had the biggest heart and most infectious smile. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Jean will be deeply missed."

A 28th-round draft pick out of Illinois State in 2016, Ramirez spent three seasons in the Rays' minor league system. In 2019, he went on to become the team's bullpen catcher. The native of Puerto Rico played high school ball in Fort Worth, Texas. He attended college at Arkansas then transferred to Illinois State, according to USA Today.

"We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to Jean's family," Rays Baseball Operations President Erik Neander said in a statement. "He was a caring teammate and friend. He exuded so much joy in all he did, and his kind heart was truly a gift to all. As we process this unexpected and difficult loss, we are grateful for the times we shared with Jean."

Ramirez previously said that playing with the Rays during the 2020 World Series was "the best moment" of his life, according to WTSP in Tampa Bay.

"It’s awesome," he said. "I don’t really know how many words I can put together to explain what this feeling is like. Me being from around the area, people have been reaching out, saying how proud they are and how exciting of a moment this is, and I completely agree. This is the best moment of my life."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher and former minor league player Jean Ramirez died Tuesday at age 28.His team confirmed the news but did not provide any further details...
tampa bay rays, jean ramirez, obit
306
2022-47-12
Wednesday, 12 January 2022 10:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved